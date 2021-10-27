Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] is 47.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] closed the trading session at $67.57 on 10/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $66.50, while the highest price level was $74.45. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Moomoo Sponsors FinTwit Conference October 8-10th, 2021 Hosted by Jonah Lupton in Orlando, Florida.

Moomoo, the popular smart investing platform for proactive traders, has announced its sponsorship and support of the FinTwit 2021 Conference. This event is hosted by entrepreneur and growth investor Jonah Lupton and will be held at The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott resorts in Orlando, Florida from October 8 – 10, 2021.

The conference brings together Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from the investing and financial world of what is known as “Financial Twitter” group. Jonah Lupton of Lupton Capital created this event to provide a platform for prominent KOLs to kickstart discussion around investing strategies and innovation at an in-person event. The conference offers an incredible networking opportunity for individuals at any investing level. FinTwit gives attendees the rare opportunity to interact with some of the best and brightest minds in the #FinTwit world.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 47.69 percent and weekly performance of 1.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.90M shares, FUTU reached to a volume of 8389593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $149.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $156 to $66, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on FUTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 6.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 55.79.

FUTU stock trade performance evaluation

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -27.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.08 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.35, while it was recorded at 70.46 for the last single week of trading, and 124.07 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 9.03%.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,159 million, or 40.20% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 5,762,381, which is approximately 172.902% of the company’s market cap and around 8.35% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,468,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.33 million in FUTU stocks shares; and SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, currently with $160.42 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

184 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 15,877,070 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 13,037,678 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 3,040,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,954,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,946,683 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,241,329 shares during the same period.