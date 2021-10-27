fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] gain 4.54% so far this year. What now?

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] slipped around -0.82 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $29.27 at the close of the session, down -2.73%. The company report on October 18, 2021 that fuboTV to Announce Q3 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced that it will issue financial results for the third quarter 2021 after the market closes on November 9, 2021.

Following the release, fuboTV CEO David Gandler and CFO Simone Nardi will host a live video webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET on November 9, 2021 to review results and provide a brief business update.

fuboTV Inc. stock is now 4.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FUBO Stock saw the intraday high of $30.53 and lowest of $28.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.29, which means current price is +99.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 6760622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $44.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on FUBO stock. On December 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FUBO shares from 33 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

How has FUBO stock performed recently?

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 13.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.51 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.01, while it was recorded at 29.47 for the last single week of trading, and 28.76 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -106.07 and a Gross Margin at -27.87. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -261.93.

Return on Total Capital for FUBO is now -49.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -136.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.28. Additionally, FUBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] managed to generate an average of -$2,592,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]

There are presently around $1,562 million, or 38.00% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,658,315, which is approximately 40.934% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,770,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.71 million in FUBO stocks shares; and DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $125.72 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 25,973,199 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 15,985,028 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 11,409,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,368,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,836,257 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 6,978,815 shares during the same period.