For Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR], Analyst sees a rise to $1.50. What next?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] slipped around -1.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.28 at the close of the session, down -19.70%. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Vertex Energy, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $155 Million Principal Amount at Maturity of Convertible Senior Notes.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR, “Vertex Energy”, “Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $155 million aggregate principal amount at maturity of its convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers and

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company, will be issued at a price equal to 90% of the face amount of each note and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of the Company’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of the Company’s common stock, at the Company’s election, provided that until such time as the Company’s stockholders have approved the issuance of more than 19.99% of the Company’s common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes in accordance with the rules of The Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company is required to elect “cash settlement” for all conversion of the notes. The interest rate, initial conversion rate, redemption rights and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

Vertex Energy Inc. stock is now 501.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTNR Stock saw the intraday high of $4.58 and lowest of $4.0601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.32, which means current price is +494.44% above from all time high which was touched on 06/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 16986808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $21.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.40, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTNR stock. On July 22, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for VTNR shares from 3 to 2.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has VTNR stock performed recently?

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.42. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -21.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 179.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 878.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.85 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 4.94 for the last single week of trading, and 4.77 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.35 and a Gross Margin at +8.01. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.12.

Return on Total Capital for VTNR is now -14.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.56. Additionally, VTNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 795.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] managed to generate an average of -$96,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

There are presently around $57 million, or 21.60% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: TRELLUS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 2,226,076, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,528,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.54 million in VTNR stocks shares; and TENSILE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $6.42 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 6,408,929 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,824,184 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,985,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,218,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,190,619 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,813,709 shares during the same period.