For SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] slipped around -0.73 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $19.96 at the close of the session, down -3.53%. The company report on October 6, 2021 that SoFi Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2021 Results.

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), a leading next-generation financial services platform, announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. SoFi also plans to release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.sofi.com after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Full session details for the conference appearance are as follows:.

SoFi Technologies Inc. stock is now 60.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOFI Stock saw the intraday high of $20.97 and lowest of $19.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.26, which means current price is +69.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.74M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 26559141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 12.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.73% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.43 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.50, while it was recorded at 20.65 for the last single week of trading, and 18.10 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $6,354 million, or 32.10% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,930, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 40,295,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $804.29 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $768.77 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

209 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 307,214,375 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 5,010,868 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 6,088,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,314,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 289,158,112 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,795,213 shares during the same period.