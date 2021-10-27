Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] moved up 12.84: Why It’s Important

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] closed the trading session at $0.35 on 10/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.326, while the highest price level was $0.3766. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Farmmi Showcases Extensive Product Line and Cultivates Sales at Major Conference.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced that one of its subsidiaries, Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co., Ltd., showcased its extensive product line and cultivated sales at a major conference from October 23-25, 2021 held at the Jiangsu Baima Agricultural International Expo Center. The conference was sponsored by the Circulation Industry Promotion Center of the Ministry of Commerce, and undertaken by the People’s Government of Lishui District, Nanjing, and co-organized by the China Agricultural Machinery Circulation Association, the China Vegetable Circulation Association, and the National Agricultural and Commercial Internet Industry Alliance The Rural Revitalization Production and Marketing Matchmaking Conference.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “We are proud to have been featured at this major event given our market position and strong support for both economic development in Lishui and growth of the broader agriculture sector. The conference served as an excellent platform for us to engage with customers and supply chain partners as we continue to cultivate sales opportunities. There has been a lot of interest in the expanded business strategy we outlined last month and interest in working with Farmmi as we actively pursue greater opportunities for revenue and profit growth. The strong platform and brands we have built give us an advantage that we believe is scalable for the company and investors.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -70.42 percent and weekly performance of 4.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 49.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 118.68M shares, FAMI reached to a volume of 230045310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAMI in the course of the last twelve months was 45.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

FAMI stock trade performance evaluation

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, FAMI shares gained by 49.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3432, while it was recorded at 0.3234 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7267 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.57. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of $11,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.80% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,574,516, which is approximately 319.648% of the company’s market cap and around 3.86% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 402,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in FAMI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $72000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 2,041,039 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 39,330 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 473,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,554,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 529,140 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 12,000 shares during the same period.