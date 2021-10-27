Endo International plc [ENDP] Is Currently -7.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] traded at a low on 10/26/21, posting a -7.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.38. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Endo Announces First-Ever XIAFLEX® (collagenase clostridium histolyticum) Television Commercial, Bent Carrot, and Branded Campaign to Raise Awareness of Peyronie’s Disease.

– XIAFLEX is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for Peyronie’s disease (PD), a men’s health condition that may affect 1 in 10 men and can lead to a curvature with a plaque that can be felt in the penis.

– “Bent Carrot” encourages and empowers men to recognize if they have an erectile curvature caused by a buildup of scar tissue, to seek diagnosis and to ask for XIAFLEX to help start their treatment journey.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7856383 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Endo International plc stands at 7.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.65%.

The market cap for ENDP stock reached $1.02 billion, with 233.33 million shares outstanding and 229.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.51M shares, ENDP reached a trading volume of 7856383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endo International plc [ENDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ENDP stock performed recently?

Endo International plc [ENDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, ENDP shares gained by 28.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.60 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 5.55 for the last 200 days.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.78 and a Gross Margin at +50.31. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.52.

Return on Total Capital for ENDP is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.24. Additionally, ENDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endo International plc [ENDP] managed to generate an average of $72,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Endo International plc [ENDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endo International plc go to -3.60%.

Insider trade positions for Endo International plc [ENDP]

There are presently around $831 million, or 82.40% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,889,085, which is approximately -5.405% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,371,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.13 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $80.27 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 13,055,159 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 16,269,761 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 160,352,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,677,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,746,256 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,408,996 shares during the same period.