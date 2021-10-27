E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] moved up 4.01: Why It’s Important

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] traded at a high on 10/26/21, posting a 4.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.11. The company report on October 19, 2021 that E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Dissolves the VIE Structure.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, announced that its indirectly wholly owned Chinese subsidiary, E-Home Household Service Technology Co., Ltd. (“E-Home WFOE”), has exercised the options to acquire 100% equity interests of each of Fuzhou Bangchang Technology Co. Ltd. (“Fuzhou Bangchang”) and Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Area E Home Service Co., Ltd. (“E-Home Pingtan”), two variable interest entities (“VIEs”) of the Company from the shareholders of the VIEs. Mr. Wenshan Xie (“Mr. Xie”), the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, beneficially owns more than 50% of each of the VIEs.

On February 20, 2019, E-Home WFOE entered into an exclusive option agreement with Fuzhou Bangchang and Fuzhou Bangchang’s shareholders, pursuant to which Fuzhou Bangchang’s shareholders granted E-Home WFOE or its designee(s) an exclusive, irrevocable options to purchase, from time to time, all or a part of equity interests in Fuzhou Bangchang at an exercise price of RMB 10, in the aggregate. On February 22, 2019, E-Home WFOE entered into another exclusive option agreement with E-Home Pingtan and E-Home Pingtan’s shareholders, pursuant to which E-Home Pingtan’s shareholders granted E-Home WFOE or its designee(s) an exclusive, irrevocable options to purchase, from time to time, all or a part of equity interests in E-Home Pingtan at an exercise price of RMB 10, in the aggregate.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19962228 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stands at 13.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.90%.

The market cap for EJH stock reached $113.89 million, with 36.62 million shares outstanding and 11.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 19962228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.78 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +34.85. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.23.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now 21.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.68. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] managed to generate an average of $14,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,503, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 65.19% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $31000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 40,310 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,310 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.