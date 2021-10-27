Credit Suisse lifts Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] traded at a low on 10/26/21, posting a -1.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.86. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Denison Completes Sale of GoviEx Shares and Warrants.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce it has completed its previously announced sale of 32,500,000 common shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (“GoviEx”) for gross proceeds to Denison of $15,600,000. View PDF version.

In addition, Denison has issued 32,500,000 common share purchase warrants entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of GoviEx owned by Denison at an exercise price of $0.80 for a term of 18 months. If the warrants are exercised in full, Denison will receive further gross proceeds of $26,000,000 and will transfer a further 32,500,000 common shares of GoviEx to the warrant holders.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14962593 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Denison Mines Corp. stands at 7.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.91%.

The market cap for DNN stock reached $1.52 billion, with 805.06 million shares outstanding and 792.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.00M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 14962593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 134.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has DNN stock performed recently?

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 29.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 494.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.80 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4542, while it was recorded at 1.8900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1859 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] managed to generate an average of -$246,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.