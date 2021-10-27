Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Stock trading around $54.60 per share: What’s Next?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] closed the trading session at $54.60 on 10/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.35, while the highest price level was $55.34. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Carrier Acquires Cavius, an Innovative Residential Alarm Company.

Strategic acquisition expands Carrier’s Healthy Homes offering and strengthens its interconnected Fire & Security portfolio.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, has acquired Cavius, an innovative Danish residential alarm company that provides a complete range of smoke, heat, flood and carbon monoxide alarms. Cavius is a pioneer in the advancement of alarms, including the invention of the world’s smallest photoelectric smoke alarm, which is distinguished by its award-winning European-approved micro-design. Cavius will strengthen Carrier Fire & Security’s residential fire safety solutions in Europe, which includes leading Kidde products.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.75 percent and weekly performance of 1.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, CARR reached to a volume of 3308286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $59.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CARR stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CARR shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 37.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.56, while it was recorded at 54.31 for the last single week of trading, and 46.67 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.17 and a Gross Margin at +29.38. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.42. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $35,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 18.27%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,350 million, or 86.40% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,915,630, which is approximately 0.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,450,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.06 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 2.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 540 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 83,528,641 shares. Additionally, 553 investors decreased positions by around 94,424,733 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 561,054,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 739,008,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,660,670 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 32,988,841 shares during the same period.