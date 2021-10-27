Canaan Inc. [CAN] Is Currently -3.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] loss -3.68% or -0.34 points to close at $8.91 with a heavy trading volume of 5257404 shares. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Canaan Inc. Announces Up to US$20 Million New Share Repurchase Program.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$20 million worth of its outstanding (i) American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing 15 Class A ordinary shares, and/or (ii) Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months starting from September 20, 2021.

Mr. Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canaan, commented, “Canaan remains committed to driving value for shareholders. Given our robust business performance in 2021 to date and encouraging outlook, we believe our current valuation does not fully reflect the growth potential of the Company. As such, we would like to allocate our capital to optimize value creation, in addition to our consistent investment for market expansion, securing production capacity, and R&D innovation. The new share repurchase program demonstrates our strong confidence in both the Company’s business operation and long-term prospects of the industry.”.

It opened the trading session at $9.26, the shares rose to $9.3337 and dropped to $8.6208, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAN points out that the company has recorded -38.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -381.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, CAN reached to a volume of 5257404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for CAN stock

Canaan Inc. [CAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.57. With this latest performance, CAN shares gained by 48.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 364.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.83, while it was recorded at 8.74 for the last single week of trading, and 11.06 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.84. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.05.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -37.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.95. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$125,657 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canaan Inc. [CAN]

Positions in Canaan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 12,148,783 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 13,310,578 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,941,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,517,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,425,683 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,073,663 shares during the same period.