BEST Inc. [BEST] Is Currently 0.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

BEST Inc. [NYSE: BEST] traded at a high on 10/26/21, posting a 0.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.27. The company report on September 3, 2021 that BEST Inc. to Hold 2021 Annual General Meeting on October 20, 2021.

BEST Inc. (“BEST” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEST), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, announced that it will hold its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders at 5th Floor, Block A, Huaxing Modern Industry Park, No. 18 Tangmiao Road, Xihu District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, People’s Republic of China at 10:00 a.m. (Beijing time) on October 20, 2021.

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders to discuss Company affairs with management. The chairman of the AGM will conduct and lead the AGM and may accept questions from shareholders at his sole and absolute discretion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5666184 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BEST Inc. stands at 6.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.17%.

The market cap for BEST stock reached $874.11 million, with 387.49 million shares outstanding and 54.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, BEST reached a trading volume of 5666184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BEST Inc. [BEST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEST shares is $2.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for BEST Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for BEST Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BEST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BEST Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

How has BEST stock performed recently?

BEST Inc. [BEST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.61. With this latest performance, BEST shares gained by 22.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.90 for BEST Inc. [BEST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.59, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 1.68 for the last 200 days.

BEST Inc. [BEST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BEST Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for BEST Inc. [BEST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for BEST Inc. [BEST]

There are presently around $166 million, or 25.90% of BEST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEST stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 12,577,813, which is approximately 0.075% of the company’s market cap and around 20.41% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.7 million in BEST stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $14.87 million in BEST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in BEST Inc. [NYSE:BEST] by around 4,018,718 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 14,305,432 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 54,744,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,068,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEST stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 642,537 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 783,855 shares during the same period.