Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] gain 13.56% so far this year. What now?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] slipped around -0.27 points on Monday, while shares priced at $32.42 at the close of the session, down -0.83%. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Axalta Releases Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Robust Pricing to Offset Persistent Inflation; Strong Operating Execution While Supply Chain Challenges Continue to Impact Results, Most Notably Within Mobility Coatings.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) (“Axalta”), a leading global coatings company, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock is now 13.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXTA Stock saw the intraday high of $33.14 and lowest of $32.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.20, which means current price is +22.71% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, AXTA reached a trading volume of 4043971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $36.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $39 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on AXTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has AXTA stock performed recently?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, AXTA shares gained by 8.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.82 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.21, while it was recorded at 32.19 for the last single week of trading, and 30.17 for the last 200 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.34 and a Gross Margin at +31.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Total Capital for AXTA is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 278.93. Additionally, AXTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 273.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] managed to generate an average of $9,354 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 20.20%.

Insider trade positions for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

There are presently around $7,220 million, or 99.80% of AXTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,248,525, which is approximately 4.602% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,003,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $486.41 million in AXTA stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $414.45 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly 24.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 43,230,318 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 50,162,599 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 129,307,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,700,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,648,194 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 20,488,931 shares during the same period.