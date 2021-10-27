Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] moved up 1.71: Why It’s Important

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.71% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 52.28%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present Five Abstracts at ASN Kidney Week 2021 and ACR Convergence 2021.

Data to highlight the safety, tolerability and efficacy of LUPKYNIS in patients with lupus nephritis.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company), a biopharma company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the course of autoimmune disease, announced that data from multiple studies of LUPKYNIS™ (voclosporin) for the treatment of people with lupus nephritis (LN), a serious complication of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) resulting in potentially life-threatening damage to the kidneys, will be presented at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021 and at American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2021. ASN Kidney Week will take place virtually on November 2-7 and ACR Convergence will take place virtually on November 3-9.

Over the last 12 months, AUPH stock rose by 96.82%. The one-year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.13. The average equity rating for AUPH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.07 billion, with 128.22 million shares outstanding and 117.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, AUPH stock reached a trading volume of 8138009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $28.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $34 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

AUPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.28. With this latest performance, AUPH shares gained by 28.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.10 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.03, while it was recorded at 26.19 for the last single week of trading, and 15.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,510 million, or 44.90% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,523,007, which is approximately -8.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,069,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.19 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $156.99 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 8,413,179 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 10,946,822 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 30,382,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,742,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,057,210 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,080,078 shares during the same period.