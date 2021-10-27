Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] Stock trading around $1.69 per share: What’s Next?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] price plunged by -3.43 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Asensus Surgical, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for November 3, 2021.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, announced that it plans to release 2021 third quarter financial and operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results starting at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-855-327-6837 for domestic callers and 1-631-891-4304 for international callers, and reference conference ID 10016621 approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To access the live audio webcast or archived recording, use the following link https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. The replay will be available on the Company’s website.

A sum of 4417484 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.76M shares. Asensus Surgical Inc. shares reached a high of $1.77 and dropped to a low of $1.66 until finishing in the latest session at $1.69.

The one-year ASXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.75. The average equity rating for ASXC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 80.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

ASXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.11. With this latest performance, ASXC shares dropped by -11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 326.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9420, while it was recorded at 1.7720 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7359 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asensus Surgical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1783.12 and a Gross Margin at -402.90. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1868.09.

Return on Total Capital for ASXC is now -91.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.71. Additionally, ASXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] managed to generate an average of -$429,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.40 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $98 million, or 28.90% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,707,051, which is approximately 525.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,387,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.25 million in ASXC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.06 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly 9560.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asensus Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 40,485,123 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 17,227,009 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 403,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,115,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,700,589 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,871,791 shares during the same period.