Antero Resources Corporation [AR] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $32

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] loss -3.17% on the last trading session, reaching $20.75 price per share at the time. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Antero Resources Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) announced that the Company plans to issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference “Antero Resources.” A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13720352. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero’s website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website until Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 9:00 am MT.

Antero Resources Corporation represents 307.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.29 billion with the latest information. AR stock price has been found in the range of $20.73 to $21.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 5035994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $24.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $17 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $19, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on AR stock. On June 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 12 to 18.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for AR stock

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 8.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 457.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.33 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.10, while it was recorded at 20.55 for the last single week of trading, and 12.58 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.76 and a Gross Margin at -55.62. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.45.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now -12.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.38. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of -$2,428,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $4,803 million, or 76.10% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,013,326, which is approximately -1.756% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,218,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $461.03 million in AR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $345.31 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 6962882.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 54,647,817 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 28,477,805 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 148,330,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,455,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,193,764 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,786,160 shares during the same period.