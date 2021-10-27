AMMO Inc. [POWW] moved up 4.82: Why It’s Important

AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ: POWW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.82% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.32%. The company report on September 27, 2021 that AMMO, Inc. Raises Fiscal 2Q Revenue Estimate to $55 Million.

AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW & POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components and operator of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, announced it is increasing its prior fiscal second quarter $51 million revenue estimate to approximately $55 million for the period ending September 30, 2021.

“The increase in our second fiscal quarter revenue estimate reflects continued momentum across our entire business,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO, Inc.’s Chairman and CEO. “Transaction activity at our leading marketplace platform, GunBroker.com, remains more robust, even when compared to last year’s record setting performance. We are also in the midst of implementing several key initiatives to accelerate the marketplace’s growth, including engaging with manufacturers, distributors and importers to expand the marketplace offerings, while also expanding GunBroker.com’s customer service team with 11 new hires and more to follow.”.

Over the last 12 months, POWW stock rose by 159.76%. The one-year AMMO Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.3. The average equity rating for POWW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $791.40 million, with 105.88 million shares outstanding and 87.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, POWW stock reached a trading volume of 4081663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AMMO Inc. [POWW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POWW shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POWW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for AMMO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for AMMO Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMMO Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for POWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

POWW Stock Performance Analysis:

AMMO Inc. [POWW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.32. With this latest performance, POWW shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for AMMO Inc. [POWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.62, while it was recorded at 6.33 for the last single week of trading, and 6.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMMO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMMO Inc. [POWW] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.20 and a Gross Margin at +15.57. AMMO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.50.

Return on Total Capital for POWW is now -4.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.62. Additionally, POWW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] managed to generate an average of -$28,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.AMMO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

AMMO Inc. [POWW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $211 million, or 28.20% of POWW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POWW stocks are: HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,259,978, which is approximately -2.742% of the company’s market cap and around 17.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,495,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.31 million in POWW stocks shares; and TEALWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $24.52 million in POWW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMMO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ:POWW] by around 14,730,714 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,964,219 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 15,689,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,384,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POWW stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,747,782 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 756,401 shares during the same period.