Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Revenue clocked in at $780.50 million, up 56.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] loss -5.11% or -8.18 points to close at $151.86 with a heavy trading volume of 10377347 shares. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Affirm Brings Customers a New Way to Buy Theory’s Modern Sportswear.

Consumers can now buy Theory’s line of expertly tailored pieces in four biweekly interest-free payments, with no hidden or late fees.

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, announced that it is expanding its offering to now be accepted by Theory, the New York founded label of sleek sportswear and accessories. Now, eligible consumers can shop Theory’s collection of stylish men’s and women’s sportswear, handbags, shoes and more, while paying over time.

It opened the trading session at $161.556, the shares rose to $162.00 and dropped to $147.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AFRM points out that the company has recorded 96.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -226.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.57M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 10377347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $121.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $120 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $82, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on AFRM stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AFRM shares from 67 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 10.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.31.

Trading performance analysis for AFRM stock

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 18.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.68% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.15 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.89, while it was recorded at 154.02 for the last single week of trading.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +89.23. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.50.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.86. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$262,598 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

An analysis of insider ownership at Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

There are presently around $14,705 million, or 65.00% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 10,783,815, which is approximately -0.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SPARK GROWTH MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LLC, holding 8,350,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in AFRM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.1 billion in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 210.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 34,056,059 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 10,851,012 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 51,922,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,829,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,892,856 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 8,394,330 shares during the same period.