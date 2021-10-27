Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] Stock trading around $20.05 per share: What’s Next?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] closed the trading session at $20.05 on 10/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.05, while the highest price level was $23.17. The company report on October 23, 2021 that Aehr Test Systems to Exhibit at the 13th European Conference on Silicon Carbide and Related Materials.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, announced it will be exhibiting at the 13th European Conference on Silicon Carbide and Related Materials (ECSCRM 2020·2021) on Oct 24-28, 2021 at the Vinci International Convention Centre in Tours, France.

“We look forward to discussing our semiconductor wafer level and singulated die test and burn-in solutions and the markets they serve,” said President and CEO Gayn Erickson. “Aehr Test provides complete production solutions for improving yield and reliability of semiconductors, and devices such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride power semiconductors used in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, along with silicon photonics devices used in data centers and 5G infrastructure, and 2D/3D and other sensors used in automotive, mobile and wearable applications.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 692.49 percent and weekly performance of 1.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 721.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 241.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, AEHR reached to a volume of 3969581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, AEHR shares gained by 32.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 721.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1543.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.92 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.82, while it was recorded at 20.71 for the last single week of trading, and 5.45 for the last 200 days.

Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $95 million, or 22.30% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,898,534, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,047,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.01 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.49 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly 1.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 184,290 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 292,278 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,267,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,744,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 161,662 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 220,550 shares during the same period.