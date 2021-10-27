ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] moved up 9.76: Why It’s Important

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] gained 9.76% or 0.12 points to close at $1.35 with a heavy trading volume of 8837580 shares. The company report on October 26, 2021 that ADMA Biologics Announces Closing of $57.5 Million Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 50 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.00 per share, in addition to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 7.5 million shares of common stock. The gross proceeds from the exercise of the overallotment option were $7.5 million, bringing the total gross proceeds to ADMA from the offering to $57.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

ADMA intends to use the net proceeds from this offering (i) to advance the commercial sales of its U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved products through the procurement of raw materials for the manufacturing of BIVIGAM® and ASCENIV™; (ii) to expand its plasma collection facility network; (iii) to scale up the manufacturing capacity of its Boca Raton facility and to make continuous improvements in order to adhere to current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) compliance; (iv) to explore business development opportunities; and (v) for general corporate purposes and other capital expenditures.

It opened the trading session at $1.26, the shares rose to $1.40 and dropped to $1.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADMA points out that the company has recorded -34.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, ADMA reached to a volume of 8837580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2019, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On December 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for ADMA shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for ADMA stock

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.62. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.38 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2242, while it was recorded at 1.2360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7408 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -153.75 and a Gross Margin at -46.87. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.41.

Return on Total Capital for ADMA is now -43.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.67. Additionally, ADMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] managed to generate an average of -$186,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

There are presently around $58 million, or 36.30% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,584,802, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,903,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.97 million in ADMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.57 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 35.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 5,015,964 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 10,746,521 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 27,030,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,792,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,835,123 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,449,636 shares during the same period.