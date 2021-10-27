Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] stock Upgrade by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $1.50

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] loss -3.70% on the last trading session, reaching $1.04 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Adamis Receives FDA Approval for ZIMHI.

New High-Dose Naloxone Product for the Treatment of Opioid Overdose.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Nasdaq: ADMP) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Adamis’ ZIMHI™ (naloxone HCL Injection, USP) 5 mg/0.5 mL product. ZIMHI is a high-dose naloxone injection product FDA-approved for use in the treatment of opioid overdose.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation represents 148.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $163.34 million with the latest information. ADMP stock price has been found in the range of $1.03 to $1.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, ADMP reached a trading volume of 5863146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for ADMP stock

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, ADMP shares gained by 0.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.79 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0681, while it was recorded at 1.0880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0251 for the last 200 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -176.43 and a Gross Margin at +9.58. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -298.84.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -115.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -229.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -249.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.09. Additionally, ADMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$425,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

There are presently around $17 million, or 10.80% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,313,841, which is approximately 10.16% of the company’s market cap and around 1.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,742,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 million in ADMP stocks shares; and BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.69 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 5,549,656 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,944,593 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 8,669,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,163,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,140,885 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,384,499 shares during the same period.