why Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $129.41

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] jumped around 0.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $114.71 at the close of the session, up 0.14%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Starbucks Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Marks Eleventh Consecutive Annual Increase.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.45 to $0.49 per share. This increase will be effective with the dividend payment to be distributed on November 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 12, 2021, and raises the company’s annual dividend to $1.96 per share.

Starbucks Corporation stock is now 7.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBUX Stock saw the intraday high of $114.88 and lowest of $113.355 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 126.32, which means current price is +19.59% above from all time high which was touched on 07/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 4240207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $129.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 52.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has SBUX stock performed recently?

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.30 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.32, while it was recorded at 114.21 for the last single week of trading, and 112.06 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 54.62%.

Insider trade positions for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around $94,597 million, or 70.90% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,136,962, which is approximately 0.86% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,012,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.6 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.39 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly 0.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,133 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 37,807,785 shares. Additionally, 917 investors decreased positions by around 37,424,753 shares, while 282 investors held positions by with 749,426,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 824,659,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,184,890 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 2,730,319 shares during the same period.