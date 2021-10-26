Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] closed the trading session at $200.20 on 10/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $199.06, while the highest price level was $202.26. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Texas Instruments board declares fourth quarter 2021 quarterly dividend.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock, payable Nov. 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on Nov. 1, 2021.

About Texas InstrumentsTexas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It’s what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.98 percent and weekly performance of 2.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, TXN reached to a volume of 4240942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $204.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $220 to $230, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on TXN stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TXN shares from 220 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 65.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

TXN stock trade performance evaluation

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.22 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.65, while it was recorded at 199.63 for the last single week of trading, and 185.42 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.92 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.50.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 37.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.49. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $185,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $155,528 million, or 85.60% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,889,579, which is approximately 0.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,027,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.22 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.81 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 1.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 971 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 26,076,465 shares. Additionally, 737 investors decreased positions by around 27,762,506 shares, while 307 investors held positions by with 723,024,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 776,863,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,619,277 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,348,027 shares during the same period.