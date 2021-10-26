Wall Street Analyst Initiated General Electric Company [GE]. What else is Wall St. saying

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] traded at a high on 10/25/21, posting a 1.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $105.30. The company report on October 25, 2021 that GE Healthcare Advances Precision Radiation Therapy Solutions with New Products, Partners and Solutions at #ASTRO21.

At this year’s ASTRO 2021 event, GE Healthcare will showcase over 15 innovative multi-modality radiation therapy solutions, offering medical practitioners imaging tools and support they need to improve patient-centered care and advance the practice of precision medicine.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6482000 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of General Electric Company stands at 2.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.15%.

The market cap for GE stock reached $114.58 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.64M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 6482000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Electric Company [GE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $118.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. On March 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GE shares from 13 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 1848.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has GE stock performed recently?

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.31, while it was recorded at 104.65 for the last single week of trading, and 103.07 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.04. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.58. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $32,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.