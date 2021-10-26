Wall Street Analyst Initiated Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.25%. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Desktop Metal Qualifies 420 Stainless Steel for High-Volume Additive Manufacturing With the Production System Platform.

Desktop Metal Single Pass Jetting Technology Enables Mass Production of High-Strength, End-Use Parts in 420 Stainless Steel for Applications Across Medical, Defense, Aerospace, and Consumer Products.

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) announced the qualification of Grade 420 stainless steel (420 SS) for use on the Production SystemTM platform, which leverages patent pending Single Pass JettingTM (SPJ) technology designed to achieve the fastest build speeds in the metal additive manufacturing industry. Manufacturers can now leverage SPJ technology for the mass production of high-strength, end-use parts in 420 SS for demanding applications in industries such as medical, aerospace, defense, and consumer products.

Over the last 12 months, DM stock dropped by -30.52%. The one-year Desktop Metal Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.0. The average equity rating for DM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.05 billion, with 255.10 million shares outstanding and 204.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, DM stock reached a trading volume of 4627654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $14.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Lake Street analysts kept a Sell rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

DM Stock Performance Analysis:

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.25. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.64, while it was recorded at 7.28 for the last single week of trading, and 13.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Desktop Metal Inc. Fundamentals:

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 13.50.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $847 million, or 49.50% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 19,410,631, which is approximately -31.691% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,496,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.47 million in DM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $99.65 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly 37.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

140 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 30,860,454 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 14,124,151 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 69,478,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,463,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,950,237 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,145,872 shares during the same period.