VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock Upgrade by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $33

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] gained 0.03% on the last trading session, reaching $30.19 price per share at the time.

VICI Properties Inc. represents 536.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.03 billion with the latest information. VICI stock price has been found in the range of $29.975 to $30.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.50M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 4241775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $36.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VICI shares from 28 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for VICI stock

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.91, while it was recorded at 30.17 for the last single week of trading, and 29.70 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $19,254 million, or 91.90% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,319,700, which is approximately 1.206% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 53,431,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.48 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -0.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

272 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 61,454,734 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 61,682,797 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 514,634,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 637,772,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,853,942 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 9,381,600 shares during the same period.