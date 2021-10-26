Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Revenue clocked in at $5.45 billion, up 24.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] price surged by 3.29 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Under Armour Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Date.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its third quarter (ended Sept. 30) on Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and made available for replay approximately three hours after conclusion of the event.

A sum of 4444301 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.69M shares. Under Armour Inc. shares reached a high of $21.39 and dropped to a low of $20.64 until finishing in the latest session at $21.36.

The one-year UAA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.53. The average equity rating for UAA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $27.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $38, while UBS kept a Buy rating on UAA stock. On August 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 25 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

UAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.82, while it was recorded at 20.71 for the last single week of trading, and 21.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

UAA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 27.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,438 million, or 86.00% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,005,690, which is approximately 1.489% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,518,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $246.04 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $190.71 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly -2.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 17,729,428 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 37,709,376 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 105,503,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,942,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,359,790 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 15,832,057 shares during the same period.