Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] Revenue clocked in at $26.80 billion, down -7.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] loss -4.66% on the last trading session, reaching $11.04 price per share at the time. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Update on Deferred Prosecution Agreement.

On December 6, 2019, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). Ericsson has received correspondence from the DOJ stating that it has determined that Ericsson breached its obligations under the DPA by failing to provide certain documents and factual information, and that Ericsson will have the opportunity to respond in writing to explain the nature and circumstances of such breach, as well as the actions Ericsson has taken to address and remediate the situation.

At this stage it is premature to predict the outcome of these developments. DOJ has sole discretion under the DPA to determine whether a breach occurred. Ericsson intends to respond to DOJ and to continue cooperating with DOJ consistent with the terms of the DPA, including requirements regarding production of documents.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) represents 3.33 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.04 billion with the latest information. ERIC stock price has been found in the range of $11.04 to $11.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, ERIC reached a trading volume of 9812541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $16.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ERIC stock

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.58. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.62, while it was recorded at 11.63 for the last single week of trading, and 12.57 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to 13.96%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]

There are presently around $3,177 million, or 10.00% of ERIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 107,261,357, which is approximately -4.979% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,765,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.41 million in ERIC stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $223.19 million in ERIC stock with ownership of nearly 28.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

177 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ:ERIC] by around 41,165,821 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 34,048,688 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 212,564,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,778,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIC stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,052,998 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 6,734,641 shares during the same period.