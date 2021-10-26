ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] Is Currently 42.28 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] gained 42.28% or 0.52 points to close at $1.75 with a heavy trading volume of 19912306 shares. The company report on October 25, 2021 that ShiftPixy Announces Launch of Groundbreaking SPAC Offering.

– Proceeds to build light industrial staffing industry roll-up –.

– Potentially adds substantial scale to the ShiftPixy platform –.

It opened the trading session at $1.58, the shares rose to $1.75 and dropped to $1.2901, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PIXY points out that the company has recorded -26.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -75.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 740.79K shares, PIXY reached to a volume of 19912306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for PIXY stock

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.57. With this latest performance, PIXY shares gained by 54.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.37 for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2481, while it was recorded at 1.2500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2844 for the last 200 days.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -208.69 and a Gross Margin at +7.93. ShiftPixy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1046.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] managed to generate an average of -$1,966,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.ShiftPixy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.80% of PIXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 257,441, which is approximately 16.741% of the company’s market cap and around 51.19% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 153,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in PIXY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.18 million in PIXY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShiftPixy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY] by around 419,562 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 377,520 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 192,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 989,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIXY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 356,891 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 322,911 shares during the same period.