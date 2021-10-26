Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] Stock trading around $89.16 per share: What’s Next?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] gained 2.21% or 1.93 points to close at $89.16 with a heavy trading volume of 3973499 shares. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Seagate Technology Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue of $3.12 billion.

GAAP operating margin of 18.8%; non-GAAP operating margin of 20.1%.

It opened the trading session at $88.591, the shares rose to $89.87 and dropped to $87.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STX points out that the company has recorded -5.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -90.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, STX reached to a volume of 3973499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $103.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $115 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $118 to $88, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on STX stock. On August 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for STX shares from 83 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 49.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for STX stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.75. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.28 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.91, while it was recorded at 84.06 for the last single week of trading, and 82.97 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.63 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Total Capital for STX is now 24.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 108.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 822.98. Additionally, STX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 781.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] managed to generate an average of $32,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to 21.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]

There are presently around $16,646 million, or 83.80% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,215,286, which is approximately -3.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 17,377,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in STX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.41 billion in STX stock with ownership of nearly 4.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagate Technology Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 13,423,832 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 29,982,324 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 143,291,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,697,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,925,053 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 6,892,017 shares during the same period.