Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] stock Initiated by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $65

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE: QSR] slipped around -3.11 points on Monday, while shares priced at $58.85 at the close of the session, down -5.02%. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Global system-wide sales grew 11% year-over-year and accelerated sequentially to +5% compared to 2019 Burger King international system-wide sales grew 25% year-over-year and +10% compared to 2019Year-to-date unit growth and pipeline keep RBI on track to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021 and accelerate in 2022 Returned over $425 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacksAnnounced commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock is now -3.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QSR Stock saw the intraday high of $62.49 and lowest of $58.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.12, which means current price is +4.05% above from all time high which was touched on 05/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, QSR reached a trading volume of 4556965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSR shares is $72.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $74, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on QSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for QSR in the course of the last twelve months was 43.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has QSR stock performed recently?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, QSR shares dropped by -5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.20 for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.82, while it was recorded at 60.88 for the last single week of trading, and 64.31 for the last 200 days.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. go to 19.13%.

Insider trade positions for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]

There are presently around $14,079 million, or 79.10% of QSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 36,637,982, which is approximately 3.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 23,696,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in QSR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.32 billion in QSR stock with ownership of nearly 8.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

178 institutional holders increased their position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE:QSR] by around 14,504,221 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 19,036,491 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 205,700,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,240,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QSR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,862,136 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 6,154,765 shares during the same period.