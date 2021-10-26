Realty Income Corporation [O] gain 18.82% so far this year. What now?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] surged by $2.12 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $74.56 during the day while it closed the day at $73.87. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Realty Income Announces Results Of Early Participation In Exchange Offers And Consent Solicitations.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, announced that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 22, 2021 (the “Early Consent Date”), the aggregate principal amounts of each series of notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “VEREIT Notes”) previously issued by VEREIT Operating Partnership, L.P., had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in connection with Realty Income’s previously announced offers to exchange all validly tendered and accepted VEREIT Notes of each such series for notes to be issued by Realty Income (collectively, the “Realty Notes”), and the related solicitation of consents from holders of the VEREIT Notes to amend the indenture governing the VEREIT Notes to, among other things, eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants in such indenture. Holders of VEREIT Notes who validly tender such notes after the Early Consent Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date (which is 11:59 p.m., New York City Time, November 5, 2021 unless extended) will not receive the early participation premium which is equal to $30 principal amount of Realty Notes. A Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-260165) (the “Registration Statement”) relating to the issuance of the Realty Notes was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 8, 2021 and was declared effective by the SEC on October 22, 2021.

Series of VEREIT Notes.

Realty Income Corporation stock has also gained 5.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, O stock has inclined by 3.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.28% and gained 18.82% year-on date.

The market cap for O stock reached $28.53 billion, with 374.24 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, O reached a trading volume of 6971026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $78.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on O stock. On March 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for O shares from 64 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 178.21.

O stock trade performance evaluation

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.16 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.43, while it was recorded at 71.64 for the last single week of trading, and 66.68 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.51 and a Gross Margin at +25.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.70.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.29. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $992,314 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,593 million, or 73.30% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,130,162, which is approximately 2.539% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,818,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.06 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 4.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 556 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 26,018,879 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 12,748,887 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 240,005,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,773,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,842,601 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 5,965,114 shares during the same period.