Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain 31.67% so far this year. What now?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] slipped around -0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.85 at the close of the session, down -0.82%. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Plains’ Cushing Terminal to Become Delivery Point for the Benchmark WTI Crude Oil Futures Contract.

Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) (“Plains”) announced that CME Group (Nasdaq: CME) (“CME”) will add Plains’ Cushing Terminal as a delivery point to the NYMEX WTI Crude Oil Futures contract, offering market participants an additional outlet to utilize the delivery mechanism of the world’s most liquid crude oil futures benchmark. The change will take effect November 8th, 2021 for the February 2022 contract month, pending regulatory review.

Plains made its initial investment at Cushing, Oklahoma in the early 1990s and is one of the largest operators at the Cushing hub. Cushing, Oklahoma is one of the leading crude oil market hubs in North America, and Plains appreciates CME’s recognition of Plains as one of the key liquidity points at the Cushing hub.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock is now 31.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAA Stock saw the intraday high of $11.075 and lowest of $10.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.38, which means current price is +34.45% above from all time high which was touched on 06/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 4169818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $12.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has PAA stock performed recently?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 8.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.07 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 11.07 for the last single week of trading, and 9.88 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.90 and a Gross Margin at +6.04. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.99.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.58. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] managed to generate an average of -$589,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]

There are presently around $3,452 million, or 45.00% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 49,542,731, which is approximately -8.899% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC, holding 35,032,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.1 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $298.24 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -5.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 20,713,375 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 26,539,577 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 270,926,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,179,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,741,828 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,806,698 shares during the same period.