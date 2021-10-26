Paysafe Limited [PSFE] moved down -2.06: Why It’s Important

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.2469 during the day while it closed the day at $8.10. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Skrill USA Enhances Digital Wallet for iGaming.

Major upgrade with instant deposits and payouts plus optimized UX is a game-changer for sports betting with Paysafe’s Skrill USA for the 2021 NFL season.

Skrill USA, the digital wallet from leading specialized payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), unveiled a major product revamp to make it easier and faster than ever to wager online with iGaming brands. The first of several planned upgrades equips the Skrill wallet, which is specifically tailored for iGaming, with all the features that players want – from instantly funding deposits and receiving payouts to an effortless and intuitive user experience (UX).

Paysafe Limited stock has also gained 3.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSFE stock has declined by -23.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.94% and lost -46.36% year-on date.

The market cap for PSFE stock reached $5.94 billion, with 723.71 million shares outstanding and 539.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.96M shares, PSFE reached a trading volume of 5677050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paysafe Limited [PSFE]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

PSFE stock trade performance evaluation

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.72 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.14, while it was recorded at 8.04 for the last single week of trading, and 12.18 for the last 200 days.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, PSFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,152 million, or 53.90% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 123,726,349, which is approximately -23.072% of the company’s market cap and around 25.52% of the total institutional ownership; FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.0 million in PSFE stocks shares; and CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $402.98 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 38,984,563 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 62,703,593 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 287,472,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,160,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,700,336 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 16,163,678 shares during the same period.