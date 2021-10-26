Oppenheimer slashes price target on Baidu Inc. [BIDU] – find out why.

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.22% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.59%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Baidu, Inc. and Encourages Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors ofBaidu, Inc. (“Baidu” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:BIDU) for violations of the securities laws.

Over the last 12 months, BIDU stock rose by 31.02%. The one-year Baidu Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.36. The average equity rating for BIDU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $62.09 billion, with 353.86 million shares outstanding and 268.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, BIDU stock reached a trading volume of 3529961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $255.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets dropped their target price from $332 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $283 to $264, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on BIDU stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIDU shares from 333 to 286.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 5.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 74.83.

BIDU Stock Performance Analysis:

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, BIDU shares gained by 12.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.79 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.60, while it was recorded at 178.73 for the last single week of trading, and 203.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baidu Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.91.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $613,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

BIDU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 12.68%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,898 million, or 60.20% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,442,464, which is approximately 1.706% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,781,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.67 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 0.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 22,255,890 shares. Additionally, 422 investors decreased positions by around 39,908,564 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 96,825,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,989,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,897,961 shares, while 175 institutional investors sold positions of 7,082,207 shares during the same period.