NOV Inc. [NOV] Is Currently -1.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NOV Inc. [NYSE: NOV] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $15.225 during the day while it closed the day at $14.66. The company report on October 21, 2021 that NOV Appoints Robert Welborn to the Board of Directors.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) announced that Robert Welborn has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective October 20, 2021.

Mr. Welborn is the Head of Programs Data Science, Small Business Group for Facebook, Inc. where he oversees the development of solutions used by over 140 million businesses around the world. Prior to joining Facebook, he held various positions within General Motors, including Global Chief Data and Analytics Officer and served in several positions of increasing responsibility at USAA, including Chief Data Scientist. Mr. Welborn holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, San Diego.

NOV Inc. stock has also loss -1.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOV stock has inclined by 4.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.95% and gained 6.77% year-on date.

The market cap for NOV stock reached $5.67 billion, with 386.00 million shares outstanding and 361.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.66M shares, NOV reached a trading volume of 3968765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NOV Inc. [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $17.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for NOV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $14 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for NOV Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOV in the course of the last twelve months was 12.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NOV stock trade performance evaluation

NOV Inc. [NOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, NOV shares gained by 13.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for NOV Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.54, while it was recorded at 15.03 for the last single week of trading, and 14.51 for the last 200 days.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NOV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NOV Inc. [NOV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV Inc. go to 18.90%.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,380 million, or 96.90% of NOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,365,118, which is approximately -1.701% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 41,092,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $602.42 million in NOV stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $510.52 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly 3.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

174 institutional holders increased their position in NOV Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 35,856,862 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 30,721,418 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 300,391,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,969,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,154,621 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 4,083,186 shares during the same period.