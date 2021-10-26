Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] moved down -1.79: Why It’s Important

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.79% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.84%. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s third quarter 2021 financial results. A press release with third quarter 2021 financial results will be issued before the market opens on October 28, 2021.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 844-535-3969 (U.S. and Canada) and 409-937-8903 (International); both numbers require passcode 8966934. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

Over the last 12 months, MPW stock rose by 10.66%. The one-year Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.98. The average equity rating for MPW stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.16 billion, with 587.51 million shares outstanding and 582.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, MPW stock reached a trading volume of 3786614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $23.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on MPW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.68 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.45, while it was recorded at 20.62 for the last single week of trading, and 21.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medical Properties Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.00 and a Gross Margin at +50.54. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.37.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 3.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.81. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $4,050,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,641 million, or 82.60% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,493,153, which is approximately 2.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,732,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in MPW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $633.44 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly -5.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 35,710,307 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 37,177,381 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 403,208,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 476,096,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,618,665 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 4,249,559 shares during the same period.