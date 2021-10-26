Market cap of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] reaches 171.59M – now what?

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [NASDAQ: HX] jumped around 0.86 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.48 at the close of the session, up 15.30%. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Xiaobai Maimai Appoints Dr. Yingxian Liu as Medical Consultant for We Health Limited.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) (“Xiaobai Maimai,” the “Company,” or “we”), announced the appointment of Dr. Yingxian Liu as the medical consultant to the Company. Dr. Liu will work closely with management to develop the Company’s cancer therapy and radiation oncology business by the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, We Health Limited.

Dr. Liu received his medical degree from Sun Yat-sen University of Medical Sciences in Guangzhou, China. He completed his pathology residency at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York. Dr. Liu completed his hematopathology fellowship at Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and his surgical pathology residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. Dr. Liu is board certified in anatomical pathology and serves on the executive board of the Association of Chinese American Physicians.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. stock is now 162.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HX Stock saw the intraday high of $6.82 and lowest of $4.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.39, which means current price is +426.83% above from all time high which was touched on 10/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, HX reached a trading volume of 11428309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 95.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has HX stock performed recently?

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, HX shares gained by 250.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 305.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.20 for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.05, while it was recorded at 9.92 for the last single week of trading, and 2.12 for the last 200 days.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1669.83 and a Gross Margin at -54.67. Xiaobai Maimai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1797.92.

Return on Total Capital for HX is now -61.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.90. Additionally, HX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] managed to generate an average of -$280,068 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Xiaobai Maimai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX]

Positions in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [NASDAQ:HX] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 49,327 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 307,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HX stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 16,300 shares during the same period.