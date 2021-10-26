Market cap of Flex Ltd. [FLEX] reaches 9.39B – now what?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $19.05 during the day while it closed the day at $18.94. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Bertram Exits Anord Mardix with Sale to Flex.

Bertram Capital (“Bertram”) announced its portfolio company Anord Mardix has entered into an agreement with Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), a global diversified manufacturer, pursuant to which Flex will acquire Anord Mardix. Headquartered in Kendal, UK, Anord Mardix is a leading global provider of critical power solutions and services for the data center and industrial markets. The $540 million all-cash transaction has been unanimously approved by Flex’s Board of Directors and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

Anord Mardix serves as a trusted, end-to-end, solutions provider to major data center customers across North America, Europe, and Asia. Customers rely on Anord Mardix for their manufacturing and engineering expertise, technical support, and service capabilities for high value products including switchgear, PDUs & RPPs, databar/busbar, and power monitoring systems amongst other product categories.

Flex Ltd. stock has also loss -0.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLEX stock has inclined by 14.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.16% and gained 5.34% year-on date.

The market cap for FLEX stock reached $9.39 billion, with 491.00 million shares outstanding and 484.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 4302955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $23.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cross Research have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $21 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLEX stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

FLEX stock trade performance evaluation

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, FLEX shares dropped by -0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.66 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.44, while it was recorded at 18.89 for the last single week of trading, and 18.08 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.71 and a Gross Margin at +7.10. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.54.

Return on Total Capital for FLEX is now 12.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flex Ltd. [FLEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.17. Additionally, FLEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flex Ltd. [FLEX] managed to generate an average of $3,666 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.63.Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 15.95%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,899 million, or 98.50% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 58,504,867, which is approximately -3.071% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 46,242,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $875.83 million in FLEX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $700.28 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 3.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 29,949,084 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 37,538,892 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 402,366,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 469,854,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,018,986 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 12,846,900 shares during the same period.