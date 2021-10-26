Market cap of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] reaches 108.60M – now what?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: DUO] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.36 at the close of the session, up 0.74%. The company report on August 13, 2021 that FangDD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or “the Company”), a leading property technology company in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stock is now -81.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DUO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.53 and lowest of $1.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.97, which means current price is +60.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, DUO reached a trading volume of 6720958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

How has DUO stock performed recently?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.55. With this latest performance, DUO shares gained by 12.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2651, while it was recorded at 1.2060 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0696 for the last 200 days.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.22 and a Gross Margin at +16.91. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.99.

Return on Total Capital for DUO is now -11.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.72. Additionally, DUO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] managed to generate an average of -$18,502 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of DUO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUO stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 84,021, which is approximately -39.793% of the company’s market cap and around 10.08% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 18,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26000.0 in DUO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $16000.0 in DUO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:DUO] by around 7,500 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 192,105 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 61,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,400 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 105,303 shares during the same period.