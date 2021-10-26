Market cap of Context Therapeutics Inc. [CNTX] reaches 57.90M – now what?

Context Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CNTX] traded at a high on 10/25/21, posting a 6.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.45. The company report on October 23, 2021 that Context Therapeutics® Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriter’s Over-allotment Option.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX), a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 5,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $28.75 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. The shares sold in the offering include the exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock, in addition to the 5,000,000 shares of common stock which the underwriter initially agreed to purchase.

ThinkEquity acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The market cap for CNTX stock reached $57.90 million, with 7.77 million shares outstanding and 0.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.62M shares, CNTX reached a trading volume of 9418562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

