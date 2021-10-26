Market Analysts see UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gaining to $480. Time to buy?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] traded at a high on 10/25/21, posting a 0.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $449.49. The company report on October 20, 2021 that UnitedHealthcare and UWH of North Carolina to Address Maternal Health Needs With Group Prenatal Care Initiative.

$175,000 from UnitedHealthcare will support the implementation of new CenteringPregnancy sites at OB-GYN practices in North Carolina.

UnitedHealthcare and UWH of North Carolina, an affiliated medical practice of Unified Women’s Healthcare, announced an initiative using the group prenatal care model, CenteringPregnancy, to improve outcomes and reduce racial and social disparities among mothers in North Carolina by providing access to quality maternal care.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3548615 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at 1.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.02%.

The market cap for UNH stock reached $417.34 billion, with 944.00 million shares outstanding and 937.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 3548615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $470.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $450, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock. On June 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UNH shares from 450 to 522.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 8.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 22.75.

How has UNH stock performed recently?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 10.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.74 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 415.25, while it was recorded at 440.08 for the last single week of trading, and 390.24 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 19.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.48. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $46,676 per employee.

Earnings analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 13.61%.

Insider trade positions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $372,134 million, or 89.20% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,566,857, which is approximately -0.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,027,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.03 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $22.68 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly 0.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,324 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 26,795,888 shares. Additionally, 996 investors decreased positions by around 24,406,068 shares, while 317 investors held positions by with 776,701,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,903,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,156,810 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 622,877 shares during the same period.