Market Analysts see UiPath Inc. [PATH] gaining to $71. Time to buy?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] traded at a high on 10/25/21, posting a 7.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $54.37. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Serket and Powerful Medical Win the 2021 UiPath Automation Awards with Automation for Good Solutions.

Awards competition in partnership with AWS Activate recognizes the most innovative emerging B2B automation companies in the region.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, announced the winners of the UiPath Automation Awards 2021 – Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey Edition. The annual competition is designed to champion the most promising start-ups and scale-ups in enterprise software automation, enable the development of creative business ideas, and foster the capacity to scale early-stage companies and entrepreneurial ventures from CEE and Turkey. This year’s winning solutions are aligned with UiPath’s goal to support Automation for Good, and exemplify the potential of automation to make a positive impact across industries and on the wider society.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8328273 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UiPath Inc. stands at 4.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.92%.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $28.00 billion, with 513.25 million shares outstanding and 327.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 8328273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $71.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Summit Insights raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.76. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.54, while it was recorded at 51.91 for the last single week of trading.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +89.16. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $8,882 million, or 55.70% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,377,090, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., holding 14,114,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $767.4 million in PATH stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $645.69 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 155,895,028 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 4,017,717 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,447,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,360,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 217 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,242,518 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 3,757,266 shares during the same period.