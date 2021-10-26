Market Analysts see Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gaining to $92. Time to buy?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] traded at a high on 10/22/21, posting a 0.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $83.98. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Electric Daisy Carnival Becomes the First Music Festival in the Roblox Metaverse.

Held in the new ‘World Party’ persistent world, one of the largest music festivals in the world to broadcast live sets from top performers during EDC Las Vegas.

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, and electronic music event promoter and producer Insomniac are bringing the world’s largest dance music festival, Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), to the metaverse. Premiering in a new persistent experience dedicated to music and imagination dubbed World Party, EDC Las Vegas 2021 will become the first music festival to be held on Roblox. As more than 500,000 attendees gather Under the Electric Sky at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, fans can join the festival in the metaverse October 23 – October 25, with a virtual pre-show event airing October 22. The World Party space opens.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5733155 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roblox Corporation stands at 4.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.11%.

The market cap for RBLX stock reached $46.89 billion, with 571.30 million shares outstanding and 501.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.19M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 5733155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $91.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 91.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 78.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has RBLX stock performed recently?

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.12% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.27 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.46, while it was recorded at 80.54 for the last single week of trading.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Insider trade positions for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $17,977 million, or 80.50% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: MERITECH CAPITAL ASSOCIATES V L.L.C. with ownership of 36,639,427, which is approximately -20% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 27,392,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.57 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 268.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

358 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 75,124,878 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 30,025,687 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 108,913,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,064,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,038,142 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 4,046,941 shares during the same period.