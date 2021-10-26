Market Analysts see Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] closed the trading session at $91.30 on 10/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.70, while the highest price level was $91.98. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Spirit Airlines Selects Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines to Power Up To 150 New A320neo Family Aircraft in Spirit’s Fit Fleet®.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE), announced it has signed an agreement with Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies business (NYSE: RTX), through its affiliate, IAE International Aero Engines AG (“IAE”), for PW1100G-JM engines to power its latest order of new Airbus A320neo Family aircraft. Deliveries from the firm 100-aircraft order are expected to begin in 2023, and the agreement includes options for another 50 aircraft.

In addition to the engine order, Spirit and Pratt & Whitney entered into an EngineWise® Comprehensive long-term maintenance agreement to service Spirit’s fleet of 168 aircraft and growing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.67 percent and weekly performance of 0.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, RTX reached to a volume of 5944855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $101.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Redburn analysts kept a Buy rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 408.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

RTX stock trade performance evaluation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.76 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.61, while it was recorded at 91.54 for the last single week of trading, and 82.06 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.47 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.49.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.87. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of -$17,177 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 24.30%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $110,145 million, or 80.40% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 142,632,109, which is approximately 0.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 128,386,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.72 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.25 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,001 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 53,348,624 shares. Additionally, 932 investors decreased positions by around 51,757,364 shares, while 278 investors held positions by with 1,101,300,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,206,406,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,696,293 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 15,551,567 shares during the same period.