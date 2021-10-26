Market Analysts see Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] gaining to $9.50. Time to buy?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] gained 3.39% on the last trading session, reaching $9.45 price per share at the time. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Patterson-UTI and Corva Announce Strategic Data Analytics and Visualization Collaboration.

Leaders in advanced technologies combine forces to accelerate digital oilfield transformation and advance ESG.

Corva, the leader in real time drilling and completions analytics, and Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN), a leading provider of drilling and completion services, announced a strategic data analytics and visualization collaboration plan that will equip oil & gas producers with the digital tools to drill and complete more productive and profitable wells while hitting lower emissions targets. This collaboration is intended to leverage Patterson-UTI’s advanced wellsite and cloud-based data capabilities to further enhance Corva’s extensive suite of cloud-based drilling analytics.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. represents 188.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.05 billion with the latest information. PTEN stock price has been found in the range of $9.23 to $9.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, PTEN reached a trading volume of 4136359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $8 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $9, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on PTEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTEN in the course of the last twelve months was 250.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for PTEN stock

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, PTEN shares gained by 9.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 226.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.07 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.32, while it was recorded at 9.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.04 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.49 and a Gross Margin at -31.01. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.49.

Return on Total Capital for PTEN is now -13.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.02. Additionally, PTEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] managed to generate an average of -$267,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

There are presently around $1,690 million, or 84.10% of PTEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,727,424, which is approximately -3.695% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,165,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.01 million in PTEN stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $103.22 million in PTEN stock with ownership of nearly 139.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN] by around 15,821,438 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 12,159,250 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 150,864,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,845,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTEN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,089,307 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,175,466 shares during the same period.