Market Analysts see General Mills Inc. [GIS] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] price plunged by -1.26 percent to reach at -$0.79. The company report on October 21, 2021 that Betty Crocker Celebrates 100th Birthday by Giving Fans a Chance to Have their Recipe on a Custom Box for the First Time Ever.

Betty Crocker brings to life the stories and recipes of home bakers and culinary enthusiasts for centennial celebration.

Betty Crocker, the American icon who has brought joy to celebrations big and small is celebrating her centennial birthday! From sharing cost-cutting cooking tips during the Great Depression and World War II to revolutionizing baking and cooking solutions, Betty Crocker remains a proven pantry staple to this day, with nearly half of all American households purchasing a Betty Crocker baking mix in the last year. Betty has developed a diverse and creative following of home bakers and culinary enthusiasts who look to her for inspiration.

A sum of 3882613 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.60M shares. General Mills Inc. shares reached a high of $62.56 and dropped to a low of $61.70 until finishing in the latest session at $61.89.

The one-year GIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.96. The average equity rating for GIS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $63.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $65 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $51, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on GIS stock. On September 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GIS shares from 68 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 37.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.60 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.93, while it was recorded at 62.29 for the last single week of trading, and 59.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Mills Inc. Fundamentals:

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 4.85%.

There are presently around $28,775 million, or 78.30% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,266,074, which is approximately 0.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,488,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.04 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

620 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 30,434,452 shares. Additionally, 611 investors decreased positions by around 32,765,107 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 401,737,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 464,937,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,892,708 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,240,899 shares during the same period.