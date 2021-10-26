Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] Stock trading around $7.32 per share: What’s Next?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] gained 0.83% or 0.06 points to close at $7.32 with a heavy trading volume of 4598537 shares. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Lufax Releases First ESG Report Highlighting Commitment to Inclusive Finance.

Report Outlines Achievements in Rural Revitalization, Empowering Small Businesses, Female Entrepreneurship, Carbon Neutrality and the Role of Technology.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, released its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights the Company’s long-term commitment to inclusive finance, improving access to financial services for small and micro business owners, alleviating rural poverty, supporting the real economy and other societal benefits through FinTech innovations.

It opened the trading session at $7.26, the shares rose to $7.385 and dropped to $7.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LU points out that the company has recorded -45.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.54M shares, LU reached to a volume of 4598537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $14.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $20.30 to $9.80. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for LU in the course of the last twelve months was 17.69.

Trading performance analysis for LU stock

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.02. With this latest performance, LU shares gained by 2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.25% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.81 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.78, while it was recorded at 7.31 for the last single week of trading, and 11.57 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.29 and a Gross Margin at +80.47. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.58.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 21.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.49. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] managed to generate an average of $20,517 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 15.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

Positions in Lufax Holding Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 73,576,196 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 14,040,360 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 140,585,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,201,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,453,269 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,384,825 shares during the same period.