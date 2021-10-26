Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] is -17.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] closed the trading session at $2.02 on 10/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.83, while the highest price level was $2.15. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Italian Government Clears Merger Plan of Dragon SPAC S.p.A. and Jaguar Health’s Italian Subsidiary Napo EU S.p.A. for Closing.

Merger expected to be effective within a weekThe combined entity will be named Napo EU S.p.A.Merger effects the exclusive license agreement between Jaguar and Napo EU S.p.A. including up-front license fee due to JaguarNapo EU S.p.A.’s initial focus is on the conditional marketing authorization pathway for orphan disease: short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) announced that the legally required “Golden Powers” process, enacted by the Italian government in response to the pandemic for pharmaceutical transactions with foreign participation, was successfully completed and that the merger of Jaguar’s Italian subsidiary Napo EU S.p.A. and Dragon SPAC S.p.A. is expected to be effective within a week.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.38 percent and weekly performance of 1.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -54.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, JAGX reached to a volume of 9579448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

JAGX stock trade performance evaluation

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.23 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 1.95 for the last single week of trading, and 4.97 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -283.93 and a Gross Margin at +65.05. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -360.25.

Return on Total Capital for JAGX is now -86.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -133.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.23. Additionally, JAGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] managed to generate an average of -$994,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 22.40% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 2,033,592, which is approximately 200.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,861,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.76 million in JAGX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.66 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly 188.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 5,908,491 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 396,266 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,446,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,750,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 539,203 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 307,659 shares during the same period.