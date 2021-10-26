Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] Revenue clocked in at $6.74 billion, up 19.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] loss -1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $20.24 price per share at the time. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company Announces Receipt of All Required Regulatory Approvals for Pending Acquisition with AR Packaging.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (“Graphic Packaging”), a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, announced that all required regulatory approvals to complete the proposed acquisition of AR Packaging Group AB have now been received. The transaction is expected to be completed in early November 2021, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions set forth in the acquisition agreement.

Graphic Packaging announced its intent to acquire AR Packaging Group AB on May 14, 2021, creating the premier global provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company represents 295.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.20 billion with the latest information. GPK stock price has been found in the range of $20.235 to $20.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, GPK reached a trading volume of 3640797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $23.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on GPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.32 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.73, while it was recorded at 20.41 for the last single week of trading, and 18.29 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.59 and a Gross Margin at +17.26. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 11.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.14. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 231.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] managed to generate an average of $8,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 26.50%.

There are presently around $6,149 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,607,352, which is approximately 6.442% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 20,673,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.43 million in GPK stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $296.29 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly -1.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 56,141,536 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 27,882,619 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 219,768,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,792,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,167,317 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,581,300 shares during the same period.