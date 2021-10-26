Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] Stock trading around $3.26 per share: What’s Next?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: FRSX] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.68 during the day while it closed the day at $3.26. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Foresight’s Technology to be Evaluated by a Leading Japanese Agricultural and Heavy Equipment Manufacturer.

The Company’s QuadSight® system will be tested for use in fully autonomous tractors.

Ness Ziona, Israel –News Direct– Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock has also gained 16.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FRSX stock has declined by -2.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.54% and lost -20.10% year-on date.

The market cap for FRSX stock reached $210.12 million, with 64.45 million shares outstanding and 55.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, FRSX reached a trading volume of 8038916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35.

FRSX stock trade performance evaluation

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.01. With this latest performance, FRSX shares gained by 5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.22 for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.05, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.95 for the last 200 days.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FRSX is now -40.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.73. Additionally, FRSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] managed to generate an average of -$826,173 per employee.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25 million, or 11.80% of FRSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRSX stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ KOKUSAI ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. with ownership of 2,264,010, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,876,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.12 million in FRSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.01 million in FRSX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:FRSX] by around 5,520,530 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 305,252 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,838,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,664,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,146,944 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 230,247 shares during the same period.